As we have seen for many years, Oklahoma teachers are fleeing. We have created a state where teachers cannot make a living wage and are not treated like a vital community necessity.

Teachers are critical for Oklahoma's children and the upbringing of future generations.

Historically, teachers have fled to others states for better pay. Now they are fleeing due to resistance against being forced to remove books from classrooms or being told what they are and aren’t allowed to teach.

For some students, teachers may be the only safe adult they have to confide in. The relationship between teacher and student is in peri; teachers are being forced not to uphold the dignity of the student or allow for their questions to be answered.

There are many examples of this, including the withholding of historical facts and concepts of race relations. Also, there is a looming threat to limit teachers from using students preferred names and pronouns.

The gridlocks being placed upon our teaches must cease. The more we continue to restrict access to educational resources and the ability to discuss and debate topics within schools, the farther we turn from bettering society.

The further we push these students into turning away from those they feel safest around, the more harm and fear we impose.

We have to create a safe learning environment for our future generations; not give them a somber outlook on life.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.