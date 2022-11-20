Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

Mark J. Warshawsky clearly states that he is not in favor of the proposed elimination of the $162,000 cap on earnings subject to a payroll tax rate of 12.4% paid to Social Security (“Don’t hike payroll tax on the wealthy,” Nov. 14).

Most people making over that amount don’t know about it until they see changes in their monthly income during the months they go over that cap.

I think the bigger question is the federal taxes on Social Security income for those receiving up to 50% of their benefits if their income is $25,000 to $34,000 for an individual or $32,000 to $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly of up to 85% of your benefits if your income is more than $34,000 (individual) or $44,000 (couple).

A bill has been introduced in the House under HR 8717, which would eliminate the federal income tax for a high percentage of seniors who had those higher incomes during their work life, to which I fully support and have sent a message to my representative in Congress to support this bill.

I, for one, would have been better positioned to pay the higher Social Security tax of 12.7% while working than to pay federal taxes on my Social Security income as outlined above, considering the rate of inflation.

