Letter: Fire John Bennett for Star of David comparison

Republican Party of Oklahoma Chairman John Bennett is obviously as arrogantly delusional as President Donald Trump.

Have the Republican leaders of this state gone insane?

Can they not see how self-destructive they’ve been since the election?

Using the yellow Star of David as an icon was idiotic and is so politically incorrect only an arrogant, delusional self-centered person would think it appropriate ("Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews," July 30).

Bennett should be fired along with everyone else involved with the Star of David post.

Editor's Note: Several Republican government officials including Gov. Kevin Stitt. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall have issued statements condemning the comparison.