 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fire John Bennett for Star of David comparison
0 Comments

Letter: Fire John Bennett for Star of David comparison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Republican Party of Oklahoma Chairman John Bennett is obviously as arrogantly delusional as President Donald Trump.

Have the Republican leaders of this state gone insane?

Can they not see how self-destructive they’ve been since the election?

Using the yellow Star of David as an icon was idiotic and is so politically incorrect only an arrogant, delusional self-centered person would think it appropriate ("Oklahoma GOP likens vaccine mandates to persecution of Jews," July 30).

Bennett should be fired along with everyone else involved with the Star of David post.

Editor's Note: Several Republican government officials including Gov. Kevin Stitt. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall have issued statements condemning the comparison.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World editorial "Factions threaten state GOP"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News