Letter: Finish the job on street projects before starting new one

I drove through the 41st Street and Lewis Avenue intersection only to find a terrible bumpy road. The project is now a year old, and no one has been working there for many weeks.
Why does the mayor let this to continue? It’s real simple: When a project starts, finish it before starting another project. It’s not that hard to figure that out.
If there is a shortage of workers, finish the job anyway then move on to the next one. You would be doing the city a favor. This intersection is embarrassing. I am ready for the next city election.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: