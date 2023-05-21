We are so grateful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for stopping funding to Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. It's about time. Thank you also to State Superintendent Ryan Walters for his fine work.

Last, but not least, thank you also for getting Oklahoma away from Blackrock!

Editor's Note: Blackrock is one of 13 financial institutions that State Treasurer Todd Russ has identified as having environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies that violate state law.

