Pauline Lovell, Tulsa
Ginnie Graham talks with David Blatt, OU-Tulsa professor of public policy and Oklahoma Policy Institute founder. What are highlights and problems with the Oklahoma legislature's historic education funding plan?
We are so grateful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for stopping funding to Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. It's about time. Thank you also to State Superintendent Ryan Walters for his fine work.
Last, but not least, thank you also for getting Oklahoma away from Blackrock!
Editor's Note: Blackrock is one of 13 financial institutions that State Treasurer Todd Russ has identified as having environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies that violate state law.
