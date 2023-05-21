Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Having hope

Letter: Having hope

I refuse to believe I am the only registered voter who is shocked and beyond disappointed in the leading candidates for the 2024 presidential …

Letter: Russian lessons

Letter: Russian lessons

Gov. Kevin Stitt now suggests defunding Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA). Where are we headed? asks Tulsa resident Cindy McDonald.

Letter: Hateful words

Letter: Hateful words

Ryan Walters' mindless, hateful words place my granddaughter and all teachers at greater risk of becoming another statistic. Walters's lack of…

Letter: No vouchers

Letter: No vouchers

These proposed vouchers allocate funding that could be used in the current failing public system that is in need of additional supports, says …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio