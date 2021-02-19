Letter: Finding temporary shelter for Tulsans experiencing homelessness

Tulsa is facing a homeless crisis.

In face of plummeting temperatures and COVID-19 concerns, the city has a large unused property that could quickly be outfitted to accommodate the entire homeless population.

Just south of the USA BMX property development sits a huge unused building. It is not fully waterproofed or enclosed and may have some hazards needing to be removed.

But it could be converted into an oversized tent with emergency heating, housing and medical facility.

Our Oklahoma National Guard has so much they could contribute or instruct in helping make it into a great facility to weather the cold for a few weeks.

