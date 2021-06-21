Letter: Finding compassion during medical crisis

As I was shopping recently, I became ill.

Standing in line to pay for my selections, holding onto a merchandise rack for support, apparently on the verge of collapse, two women saw that I was in distress and came to my aid.

They provided a place for me to sit when a third woman, an employee, came to help, bringing a bottle of cold water.

I needed the water because I had become dehydrated.

They stayed with me until I felt better and refusing to allow me to drive myself home.

The employee checked out my purchases and helped me to my car. Another of those three drove me home while the other followed us to take the driver back to the store.

These three compassionate women interrupted their day and sacrificed their time to come to the aid of a stranger in need.

What a wonderful world this would be if all of us had the concern and love in our hearts for all others as these lovely women had for me. I have a grateful heart.

Barbara Fletcher, Broken Arrow