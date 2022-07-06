 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Find the source of America's gun violence problem

  • 0

When western Oklahoma was plagued with a series of earthquakes, state officials didn't suggest land owners post signs stating "earthquakes not allowed."

Instead, they identified the source of the problem and took action to get rid of the problem.

Our state and U. S. politicians could acknowledge the true source of mass shootings, and pass meaningful laws to get rid of the source.

Instead, they suggest businesses and schools tighten security and post signs stating "guns not allowed."

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert