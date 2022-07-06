Letter: Find the source of America's gun violence problem

When western Oklahoma was plagued with a series of earthquakes, state officials didn't suggest land owners post signs stating "earthquakes not allowed."

Instead, they identified the source of the problem and took action to get rid of the problem.

Our state and U. S. politicians could acknowledge the true source of mass shootings, and pass meaningful laws to get rid of the source.

Instead, they suggest businesses and schools tighten security and post signs stating "guns not allowed."

