Letter: Find secular slogans to inspire Oklahomans

About this time in every legislative session, one or more of our hard-working state legislators manifest a need to demonstrate that they are very religious believers.

In this session, we have the proposal to inscribe on all 342 state-owned buildings the words, "In God We Trust." It was dreamed up by House Speaker Charles McCall.

As a retired minister, I have questions.

Will the signs make us Oklahomans more compassionate, ethical, patient, generous and kind? Will they inspire us to trust God more?

Would posting 342 signs on state-owned buildings be a worthy use of the stated cost of $85,000?

Here are my suggestions for alternate slogans: love your neighbor, support your local food bank, stamp out homelessness, treat everyone like family, help eradicate hunger.

The New Testament book of James has good advice: "What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith but do not have works? Can faith save you? If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, 'Go in peace, keep warm and eat your fill, and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that? So, faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead.'"