Letter: Finally able to visit face-to-face with restaurant servers and bartenders

Thank you, service industry!

If you're anything like me, after getting vaccinated I was more than ready to hit up all my favorite restaurants and bars finally to dine inside their establishments.

While I was grateful for the opportunity to support them through to-go and curbside orders, nothing compares to dining in a restaurant, where you can talk face-to-face with your favorite servers and bartenders.

As a former server myself, I know how incredibly hard these folks work and how difficult customers can be.

In a time when it is very hard to find help in the service industry, I remind everyone to please be kind to your restaurant workers and tip them generously.

They are doing their best to provide us with this service we all so dearly missed, and they are probably doing so while being very understaffed.

Kayla Morris, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.