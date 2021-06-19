 Skip to main content
Letter: Figure out Russia's nuclear capability
Letter: Figure out Russia's nuclear capability

I don't know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible.

We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons.

There should be, of course, immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites.

If Russia doesn't agree to this, and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn't work, we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

Alvin Blake, Tulsa

