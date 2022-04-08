 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fight inflation, eat more vegetables

Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? They’re up 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs, way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.

The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists – fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics loaded in animal products.

They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.

Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% – way below the 8% inflation rate.

But there is more.

A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gasses by 2030 – President Joe Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.

This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.

