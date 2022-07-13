Letter: Fellow patriots, it's time to dump Trump

I'm stunned that so many Americans still think of Donald Trump as anything but the treasonous person that the Jan. 6 investigation clearly demonstrates, and that so many GOP candidates proudly associate themselves with the man behind the insurrection.
I don't care whether he's prosecuted (as deserved), but I would beg fellow patriots to denounce him and to recognize how dangerous his influence was and would continue to be.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.