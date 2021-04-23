 Skip to main content
Letter: Federal proposal is not for the people
Letter: Federal proposal is not for the people

I am a conservative and against the For The People Act.

I think this administration would better serve the country by not doing anything else, including taking away our state's voting system.

If the administration was for our country, officials should start serving our citizens instead of opening our borders to immigrants who are dying trying to get here, are sexually assaulted and illegally try to enter our country 

Those immigrants are then sent to parts of the country where they are isolated in conditions that will haunt them for the rest of their lives.

I truly believe conservatives should support this because of the human trafficking and that almost everything this administration is trying to shove down our throats is not for our best interests.

We cannot trust this administration, and it should stay out of the individual state voting systems.

I believe that our Founding Fathers would agree to this, but I also believe that they may have voted Democratic in the last election because they may still be on the voting rolls.

Just register to vote in your district, use an ID to vote and make sure the rolls are cleaned up to prevent future fraud. That would be a great law.

Our state system is working just fine.

Editor's Note: For the People Act proposal is H.R. 1. It contains provisions that would expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws, limit gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.

