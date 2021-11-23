Letter: Federal pandemic response a constitutional stress test

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a constitutional stress test, and in doing so it has highlighted alarming trends and reignited the fierce debate of executive authority and powers.

Situated in a state of emergency, President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate has brought on many constitutional and legal arguments on our system of checks and balances.

Proponents of broad government mandates have claimed authority from Jacobson vs. Massachusetts, but the court ruled in Jacobson that a state can “enact a compulsory vaccination law, and it is for the legislature, and not for the courts, to determine in the first instance whether vaccination is or is not the best mode for the prevention of smallpox and the protection of public health.”

As the court recently decided in S. Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, “Our Constitution principally entrusts ‘[t]he safety and the health of the people’ to the politically accountable officials of the States ‘to guard and protect.’” Biden’s vaccine mandate subverts standing legal precedent and the power of state rights.