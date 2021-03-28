Letter: Federal law would strengthen voting processes and election transparency

The U.S. House passed the For the People Act on March 3, and it now goes to the Senate.

The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa calls upon our senators to support this transformative bill. By voting in favor of the For the People Act, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford would show their support for a strengthened democracy that works for all.

The For the People Act, also known as HR1 and S1, includes language that would restore the Voting Rights Act, provide online voter registration, improve campaign finance transparency, end gerrymandering and strengthen the federal Election Commission’s power to investigate alleged campaign finance violations.

This legislation would enshrine into law what all Americans know: that every citizen deserves a voice in our democracy. The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa strongly supports the For the People Act.

Editor's Note: Lynn Staggs is the president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.