Letter: Fears for school children aren't new, they just change shape

The political cartoon in Monday’s paper showing a small child carrying an enormous backpack laden with worry and stress is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. It's all so sadly true.

It reminded me of when I was in elementary school in Wichita, Kansas, in the 1950s – post WWII. Wichita was considered an inland target for nuclear war due to the multiple aircraft manufacturing facilities in the city. So the Board of Education's answer was to teach all school children how to be safe.

In addition to fire drills and tornado drills, we also had civil defense drills. This would consist of all the students in the classroom lining up against an inside wall, down on the floor on our knees, curling into as small a ball as we could, and putting our hands together on the back of our necks. I wasn't convinced then it would work, and even less so now.

Not only that, but every public school student was issued their own individual set of dog tags. Just like the soldiers had. Yes, exactly. These two metal tags were on a metal chain, and contained our name, parents' names, address, phone number, blood type and religious affiliation.

We were instructed to wear them at all times, even at home, even at night. Just in case. Because those bad, bad Commies could strike at any time. That's what we were taught.

There's always been a reason to fear. Its shape just changes with each generation.

