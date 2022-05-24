 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fearful GOP won't stand for democracy at home

Isn't it funny seeing all these politicians flying to Kyiv to get their picture taken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy? It is amazing to see a leader, and the people of Ukraine, fighting for democracy – even to the death.

Yet some of the same people that want their pictures taken (Republican leadership) don't have the stomach to stand up to those who tried an insurrection to overturn a legitimate election here at home.

Our Oklahoma members of Congress, fearful about getting primaried and losing their cushy jobs in Washington, forget the oath they took to the Constitution: to defend it against all enemies foreign and domestic.

The insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 – to stop the electoral vote count, and possibly hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi – was not as the Republican Party says "legitimate public discourse." It was an insurrection. Sen. James Lankford stood in the well of the Senate giving a speech about how he was going to vote: to not to certify the election as the mob was breaking into the Capitol, injuring and killing police.

Our whole Oklahoma congressional delegation voted against Donald Trump’s impeachment, and still stand firmly behind him. They run TV ads saying what fine Christians they are, the same people who put their hand on the Bible and swore allegiance to the Constitution.

Their facade and hypocrisy shows through. Should you go to one of these Republican events, don't drink the Kool-Aid.

