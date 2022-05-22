Letter: Fear of immigrants changing the country is misplaced, and it's nothing new

In in a recent edition of the Tulsa World, Sally Gansz of Trinidad, Colorado, is quoted to say that immigrants were trying to take over The United States of America (“Poll: 1 in 3 fears immigrants’ influence in elections,” May 11). I agree with Gansz statement, but I do not agree with her time frame.

Two branches of my family came to this country in the 1720s, one for religious freedom, the other to escape an oppressive king. Those immigrants took over the land from the rightful owners and worked to develop the wilderness into the country it is today.

I suspect Gansz’s predecessors came here for the same reasons and also worked to change the government that was then in existence in our country. I’m sure that Gansz appreciates many of the changes those immigrants developed before and even during her lifetime. She just has not spent enough time learning about our country’s history.

For the record, I am not a young kid. I will soon reach my 89th birthday. I was not born with a trust fund. My trust has been in the opportunities I have found.

Gansz should work to improve our system instead of complaining about its shortcomings.

