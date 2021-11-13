Letter: Farmers deserve our support now

I want to express appreciation for Tulsa area farmers, new and old.

Tulsa County alone is home to around 950 farms, with an average size of 150 acres each. These are not large operations, yet they have driven our economy for decades. They persist through droughts, floods, tornadoes and pandemics.

They support our economy, create jobs, provide food to our homes and restaurants, and influence both our natural and political landscapes.

Now they deserve to be supported through the current and coming climate crisis. They deserve to have the best resources to adapt and pivot successfully to a new reality. Increased education, implementation of technological advances, mental health services, and funding are all proven ways to help farmers and ranchers survive and thrive in tough times.

The current farm bill is a promising start toward moving in the direction of climate awareness, but it could be implemented with greater vision here in Oklahoma.

Sustainable farmers around the country have repeatedly emphasized that there are many evidence-based practices that could help increase the soil’s carbon-fixing and water-retention properties while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Yet our state remains among the least prepared for the coming climate crisis.