Letter: Far right running people off

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp gave a superb analysis of the importance of the GOP vote to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her GOP leadership position.

Cheney fell into disfavor with many Republicans because she told the truth about the big lie and admitting President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election.

Recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham commented on the ousting of Cheney by saying, “If you try to drive (Trump) out of the (GOP), half the people will leave … the GOP cannot go forward without Trump being part of it.”

The half supporting Trump would include those supporting conspiracies, white supremacy and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

These are the ones who are seeking to shove the other Republicans (Cheney, Mitt Romney, John McCain, the Bushes) out of power and/or the party.

The only ones left in power positions in the GOP are those willing to bend the knee and support Trump and his continual lies.

It is the radical fringe of the GOP that will be left, a concentration of the Trump base that does not allow GOP members to disagree with Trump.

Those who will not bend the knee will be shoved out of leadership of the Trump cult and/or the GOP altogether.