Letter: Fans need to support TU basketball, TU needs to look after fans

I read the article by Bill Haisten about the small crowds at Tulsa University basketball games (“TU legends lament crowds,” Feb. 13). My husband and I are longtime supporters of TU and are also graduates of this wonderful school.

It makes us sad to see the lack of support from students and from members of the Tulsa community. No coach wants to bring a recruit to a nearly empty stadium or arena. The players work so hard to play at this level and it has to be difficult to get "fired up" to play before such a sparse crowd.

Tulsa administrators need to work on getting students involved – you love your school more when there is great school spirit.

As for us, sadly we may never go to a game again. We had to park on a dark street with sidewalks that are dangerous to walk on, then we had to dash across 11th Street with no crosswalk or police officer to help cross this busy street.