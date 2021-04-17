Letter: Family medical leave needs a permanent fix

As many Oklahomans begin receiving the third round of stimulus payments included in the latest $1.9 billion COVID-19 package, the sense of relief at this latest windfall may be short-lived.

The $1,400 is nice, but what happens the next time something unexpected happens? One area of relief that continues to be ignored is paid family leave.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed in March 2020, mandated that employers provide 14 days of paid sick leave to all employees and added up to 12 weeks of paid leave for coronavirus.

In contrast, Family Medical Leave Act provides up to 12 weeks unpaid leave, leaving many families to rely on short-term disability benefits or savings.

Seeing GoFundMe fundraisers shared to help offset the unexpected costs of leave beyond what employers offer isn’t uncommon and is a lifeline for parents with sick kids, babies in intensive care and spouses with cancer.

It has taken a global pandemic for the U.S. government to mandate that employers provide a baseline level of family support to their employees. The most shocking part is that paid leave after the birth of a child, serious injury or illness unrelated to COVID-19, or death of a family member all remain unchanged.