Letter: Fair redistricting of legislative map will restore trust

For this year’s Legislative redistricting, I hope our lawmakers stay true to their commitment to listen to the people’s voices and be transparent about the process.
In the past, whatever party was in control typically drew districts to protect incumbents, resulting in noncompetitive districts.
In fact, almost half the state legislative seats on the ballot last November were either decided in closed primaries or had unopposed candidates: 45% in the House and 65% in the Senate.
That is a lot of disenfranchised voters and unaccountable lawmakers! Voter turnout in Oklahoma is one of the lowest in the country.
Drawing fair maps would likely improve voter turnout with more competitive districts.
I attended a redistricting virtual town hall meeting in January held by the Legislature and appreciate the members' willingness to consider maps submitted by the public.
While the average citizen is likely too intimidated to draw districts for the entire state, a requirement for consideration, I believe many more people would be interested in evaluating maps that others submitted for consideration.
I understand there are delays due to census data, but I encourage legislators to provide the public sufficient time to review proposed maps and give feedback.
I am sure they are keenly aware of the abandoned effort to put independent redistricting on the ballot as a state question. The public is engaged and very interested in how they handle the process.
If the process is not fair, the people just may revive the demand for independent redistricting.
