Letter: Fair redistricting of legislative map will restore trust

For this year’s Legislative redistricting, I hope our lawmakers stay true to their commitment to listen to the people’s voices and be transparent about the process.

In the past, whatever party was in control typically drew districts to protect incumbents, resulting in noncompetitive districts.

In fact, almost half the state legislative seats on the ballot last November were either decided in closed primaries or had unopposed candidates: 45% in the House and 65% in the Senate.

That is a lot of disenfranchised voters and unaccountable lawmakers! Voter turnout in Oklahoma is one of the lowest in the country.

Drawing fair maps would likely improve voter turnout with more competitive districts.

I attended a redistricting virtual town hall meeting in January held by the Legislature and appreciate the members' willingness to consider maps submitted by the public.

While the average citizen is likely too intimidated to draw districts for the entire state, a requirement for consideration, I believe many more people would be interested in evaluating maps that others submitted for consideration.