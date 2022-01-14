Letter: 'Faint-Hearted Five' too silent about Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Recent news coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and the response of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation, was disheartening.

All five of Oklahoma’s House members voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election win, just a few hours after the mob was driven from the Capitol building. (It should not be forgotten that U.S. Sen. James Lankford was also prepared to vote against certification; he changed course only after the storming of the Capitol.)

More than a year later, as the Tulsa World and KWGS reported, all five House members continue to remain silent about the events of that day. The “Faint-Hearted Five” refuse to explain or answer questions from the media about their vote against certification, or even to affirm that Biden is the legitimately elected president.

If they have sincere concerns about how the election was conducted, why won’t they spell out, for their constituents, what those concerns are? Nor have they, to my knowledge, expressed the slightest concern about the former president’s actions in encouraging the insurrection, or his lack of action in calling off the mob.