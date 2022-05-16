Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

In February, state Sen. Warren Hamilton proposed Senate Bill 676, which would prohibit and punish anyone under the age of 21 from undergoing gender reassignment medical treatment. SB 676 would also criminalize medical professionals for carrying out such procedures.

As an ally of those who identify as a sexual or gender minority, I was relieved when SB 676 bill failed. If SB 676 were to pass, it would greatly harm Oklahoma's LGBTQ+ youth and further promote discrimination, social isolation, increased suicide rates, and violate the individual's privacy.

SB 676 and bills with similar language are detriment to individuals and families in Oklahoma, and that's why it is important to vote no against bills in the future that would negatively impact sexual and gender minorities.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.