Letter: Failing to vaccination hurts everyone

I just don’t get it. A year ago many Americans were on their knees praying for a vaccine to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Six months ago when the injections became available to those over 65, I almost had to drive 2 ½ hours to get my second shot. Instead, I was able to get both by driving an hour from my Tulsa home.

Now, in mid-July, medical experts are decrying the refusal of 50% of our populace to get vaccinated.

This is despite the fact that vaccines are free and readily available to all who are 12 years of age and older.

A year ago, we were hoping to reach a herd immunity of 70% to 80%. That is unlikely now for two reasons.

First, the 50% vaccination rate. Second, a more contagious virus will have a higher herd immunity threshold.

The new delta variant is far more contagious than the virus in 2020.

Worse yet, because viruses mutate, it is important to shut them down before they get out of hand.

In order to mutate, a virus has to have a host.

Limiting the number of hosts reduces the total amount of virus replication and therefore reduces the chances that the virus can improve or adapt.