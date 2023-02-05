One of the most damaging pieces of misinformation being spread is that Oklahoma funds its public education at a level near the bottom of the heap nationally.

The cost of living index for Tulsa is 82, meaning that the cost of living here is 18% below the national average.

When adjusted for the cost of living, the level of funding of public education is near the middle nationally. It may be that public education is underfunded nationally, that is a separate issue.

The condescending nature of those who wish to demean the support for education here is sad. Our area enjoys a highly regarded pre-K program, and a degree at Tulsa Community College is free to local high school graduates from Tulsa County who met a minimum standard.

Raising the level of funding from near the middle to the upper tiers would certainly be desirable, but the disingenuous nature about our current funding level is only political.

