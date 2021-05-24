Letter: Fact-check what led to recent Israeli-Palestinian violence

On the eve of the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence in August 2017, former President Donald Trump attempted to minimize the evil of white supremacists, saying, “There’s blame on both sides.”

Trump was wrong. That was bad. What is worse?

Today, when people of goodwill denounce the heartless killing of defenseless Palestinians, Israeli-sympathizers justify it by citing the firing of rockets by Hamas into Israel.

Fact-check!

On one side are the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories resisting their forced evictions from their homes so the Israeli settlers can build their homes.

Israel's forcible eviction of Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah and its raid of the al-Aqsa mosque on May 10 triggered the current Palestinian’s resistance.

On the other side is Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ethnic-cleansing campaign of the last decade against Palestinians in east Jerusalem and a ruthless collective punishment campaign against the people of Gaza.

Those who minimize the relentless bombardment and killing of Palestinians by Israel are playing defense for the war crimes of a nation state against a destitute and oppressed population.