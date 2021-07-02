Letter: Facebook prompts assessment of good and bad

Facebook asks “What’s on your mind?” And, I think, well, lots of things.

Politically, I’m thinking that former President Donald Trump has become more of a comical mascot than a leader for a thankfully small and shrinking segment of society.

In our state, I think cutting taxes was dumb; the Oklahoma Highway Patrol needs to cut chases; and gerrymandering is wrong.

Locally, I’m thinking it might help local police recruiters if the education require was reduced to a two-year associate's degree.

Environmentally, an increase in gas taxes would be good, but mileage taxes even better.

Socially, the big Tulsa Pride Parade turnout was proof that we are becoming more civilized. And finally that Tulsa’s biggest blessing is a fair, objective and informative newspaper.

