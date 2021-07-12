Letter: Extremist views link GOP party chairman and challenger to Sen. Lankford

Two Tulsa World stories painfully illustrate the real effects of Republican leadership in our state over the past three-plus decades. The facts present neither a pretty picture nor one even remotely, sufficiently acknowledged.

Editorial columnist Ginnie Graham's piece reports Oklahoma's national ranking on child well-being is again solidly embedded in the bottom half of the nation, having only once in the past 30 years ever been in the top half ("Oklahoma needs political will to get child well-being out of the bottom 10," July 4).

Moreover, Oklahoma has consistently ranked for several years now in the bottom quartile in the majority of state rankings on critical issues confronting all 50 states.