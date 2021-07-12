Letter: Extremist views link GOP party chairman and challenger to Sen. Lankford

Two Tulsa World stories painfully illustrate the real effects of Republican leadership in our state over the past three-plus decades. The facts present neither a pretty picture nor one even remotely, sufficiently acknowledged.
Editorial columnist Ginnie Graham's piece reports Oklahoma's national ranking on child well-being is again solidly embedded in the bottom half of the nation, having only once in the past 30 years ever been in the top half ("Oklahoma needs political will to get child well-being out of the bottom 10," July 4).
Moreover, Oklahoma has consistently ranked for several years now in the bottom quartile in the majority of state rankings on critical issues confronting all 50 states.
A story from reporter Blake Douglas describes the fracture in our Republican Party recently accelerated by party chairman John Bennett's endorsement of Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer to unseat sitting Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford ("Sen. Lankford responds to 'unheard of' lack of neutrality from state GOP chairman," July 6).
The pastor and Bennett apparently share a number of extreme views.
Among them are agreement with President Donald Trump's big lie that the election was rigged; Lankford is a coward for objecting to electoral college results; and that many Democrats are communists or socialists.
With the more rational and bipartisan days of Republican Henry Bellmon, a former governor and U.S. senator, long gone and sorely missed, the remaining sane party members are doubtless finding solace scarce.
Perhaps Jesus' plea in Luke 23:34, "Father forgive them, for they know not what they do" is apt?
Religious and political spin notwithstanding, facts strongly suggest too many Oklahoma Republicans no longer know what they do, and facts are notoriously stubborn things.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: