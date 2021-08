As a 1961 graduate of Tulsa Central High School, I'd like to comment on this proposal to change the mascot name.

There is nothing negative about the word "brave." It is, in fact, a positive compliment.

I am a moderate registered independent voter. I see this attempt to change as political in the extreme.

