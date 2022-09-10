Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Exposing a couple of myths…

First: Corporations pay taxes. Corporations add up all their expenses, which include local, state, federal and international levies, add on a profit, and arrive at a selling price for their goods and/or services.

So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer.

To add insult to injury, corporations have to hire dozens and dozens of tax accountants and lawyers to wade through all the tax legislation, so guess who gets to pay for all these people made necessary by the taxing authorities? You guessed correctly if you named the consumer.

Second: No one who makes less than $400,000 per year will see a tax increase, another wild promise Biden made. Some wise person once said “inflation is the cruelest tax of all” because it hits the poor much harder than the affluent.

Inflation, which continues to spiral upward, got kickstarted when Biden killed the pipeline from Canada and halted sales of drilling permits. True, the Ukraine war added fuel to the fire, but Biden started the fire and keeps adding more and more fuel. During President Barack Obama’s term, we added the term “Obamacare” to our lexicon, Biden’s contribution is Bidenflation.

Editor’s note: Most economists say the current surge in inflation was started by a sharp increase in consumer activity after the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic eased. This, coupled with supply chain breakdowns, pushed up the costs of goods and services, including those of oil and fuel.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.