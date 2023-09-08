I'm so excited to read about the Men of Monroe program! I can only imagine the long-term benefits to the students, teachers and entire school from such a program, and I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to those participating.

Adding a Women of Monroe program can only strengthen the entire effort. I hope this effort expands to the other schools in town.

The hard part will be in seeing that this is not a one-off, but a program that continues for a long time; volunteers often tire of their efforts.

In the meantime, I hope the participants are properly proud of their involvement and contribution.

