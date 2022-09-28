Letter: Executive powers and privileges are too broad these days

Based on several incidents in the past few years, I believe it is time to rein in some executive powers and executive privileges at the state and federal levels of government.

I am particularly concerned with the power of one person alone to decide clemency or to pardon (especially before someone has been accused of a felony) or to effectively bypass the Legislature or Congress in order to promote a political agenda.

I'm sure that the framers of the U.S. Constitution did not envision the current political and moral conditions that exist in the United States today.

They were hopeful that persons of high moral character would hold office and that partisan divisions would not hamper governing under the Constitution. Read the Preamble to the Constitution and you will see their hopeful spirit.

