Letter: Excellent care at Hillcrest Hospital South
After 90 years and several trips to hospitals, I must say the staff at Hillcrest Hospital South gave me the finest treatment I have ever received. 

Whenever I needed something, they took care of it or found the person who could.

With so many smiling faces (all under masks), it would be hard to thank them all. 

All I can say is remember the flowers, just a small thanks to as many as I could. 

Bill Payne, Broken Arrow

