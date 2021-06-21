Letter: Excellent care at Hillcrest Hospital South

After 90 years and several trips to hospitals, I must say the staff at Hillcrest Hospital South gave me the finest treatment I have ever received.
Whenever I needed something, they took care of it or found the person who could.
With so many smiling faces (all under masks), it would be hard to thank them all.
All I can say is remember the flowers, just a small thanks to as many as I could.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
