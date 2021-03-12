Letter: Examine mental health in high-profile murder case

The sensational murder case involving defendant Lawrence Paul Anderson is terrifying ("Chickasha triple murder case leads to probe of Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board," March 3).

Rightly, Oklahomans want to know what can be done to prevent such crimes. Anderson is accused of killing three people, two family members and a neighbor, in Chickasha in early February. He also is charged with attacking his aunt.

One reports mentions that Anderson said he had been taking medication for bipolar disorder. That matters.

Predictably, prosecutors argue that the governor erred in commuting Anderson’s sentence for a nonviolent crime. Anderson served three years of a 20-year sentence received in 2017 for probation violations on a drug case.

In light of criminal justice reform passed in Oklahoma, the parole board voted to commute Anderson’s sentence to nine years, later signed by the governor.

Oklahoma’s sentences for nonviolent crimes far exceed the national norm.