Letter: Examine mental health in high-profile murder case

The sensational murder case involving defendant Lawrence Paul Anderson is terrifying ("Chickasha triple murder case leads to probe of Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board," March 3).
Rightly, Oklahomans want to know what can be done to prevent such crimes. Anderson is accused of killing three people, two family members and a neighbor, in Chickasha in early February. He also is charged with attacking his aunt.
One reports mentions that Anderson said he had been taking medication for bipolar disorder. That matters.
Predictably, prosecutors argue that the governor erred in commuting Anderson’s sentence for a nonviolent crime. Anderson served three years of a 20-year sentence received in 2017 for probation violations on a drug case.
In light of criminal justice reform passed in Oklahoma, the parole board voted to commute Anderson’s sentence to nine years, later signed by the governor.
Oklahoma’s sentences for nonviolent crimes far exceed the national norm.
District attorneys believe that incarceration is an appropriate answer to mental illness and drug addiction. It is not, as mental health professionals know.
Also, they would say that people with mental illness are more likely to be victims, rather than perpetrators, of violence.
Due to budget cuts, the Legislature has drastically reduced the state’s mental health and addiction services, leading to dire consequences.
Crimes like Anderson’s are not calculated events. These killings are indicators of a psychotic break, a disconnect from reality.
Psychosis should be treated with hospitalization and therapy. Post-hospitalization follow-up should be mandatory, to ensure the individual is maintaining the treatment regimen.
That is key to the safety of society — and the individual.
