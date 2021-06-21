Letter: Exactly who is circumventing democracy?

The letter "Putting party above country can't be forgotten," (June 7) begins with the noble ideals of reasoning together and putting truth before party.
Then, it immediately violates those ideals by claiming the high road for an investigation into the Jan 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
The letter states "…not investigating the willingness of others to circumvent democracy … defies reality." Well, whatever it does, it works both ways.
I suspect those pushing for this superfluous investigation fought with all their might to avoid investigating the election fraud charges.
I don’t think the election was stolen, but there were serious charges of abuse that seemed to have warranted a thorough investigation — an investigation that was denied by Democrats putting party above country.
The failure of Democrats to investigate these claims is what caused the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
“Putting party above country" is not the way to protect democracy.
At this moment audits are finally being carried out in Arizona and Georgia.
Democrats have fought against these audits and have laid the groundwork to discredit any negative findings. This sounds like the circumventing of democracy.
If these same audits had been performed in November and December, there would have been no assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Those professing lofty principles should be fastidious in applying those principles.
Kellen Buckles, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Investigations of voter fraud are largely carried out by local and state officials. At least 96 politically diverse judges have rejected at least one post-election lawsuit, according to the Washington Post.
Former Attorney General William Barr instructed Justice Department prosecutors to investigate voter fraud claims, stating on Dec. 1 that it had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
