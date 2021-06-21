Letter: Exactly who is circumventing democracy?

The letter "Putting party above country can't be forgotten," (June 7) begins with the noble ideals of reasoning together and putting truth before party.

Then, it immediately violates those ideals by claiming the high road for an investigation into the Jan 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

The letter states "…not investigating the willingness of others to circumvent democracy … defies reality." Well, whatever it does, it works both ways.

I suspect those pushing for this superfluous investigation fought with all their might to avoid investigating the election fraud charges.

I don’t think the election was stolen, but there were serious charges of abuse that seemed to have warranted a thorough investigation — an investigation that was denied by Democrats putting party above country.

The failure of Democrats to investigate these claims is what caused the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

“Putting party above country" is not the way to protect democracy.