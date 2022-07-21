Letter: Evidence shows that gun control laws work

Conservatives have stood against gun controls in the U.S. and have often asserted they don’t work. One of their prime arguments is that guns do not cause deaths. However, let’s look at some of the evidence.

The U.S. ranks No. 1 in the world in civilian gun ownership, and had in 2020, 45,222 gun-related deaths. Of these 45,222 deaths, 54% were related to suicides while 43% were murders (19,384). The U.S. had the second highest total gun deaths in the entire world.

Japan is the most restrictive country on gun controls, and had only one gun-related death for all of last year.

Do stricter gun controls work to reduce both suicides and homicides? Reacting to mass murders, Australia passed the National Firearms Agreement, which sharply restricted ownership of certain kinds of guns. These prohibited guns and assault weapons were bought by the government. In seven years, the average Australian homicide rate went down 42% while the average suicide rate went down 57%.

Clearly, gun controls do work and save a great many lives.

We have way too many school shootings, mass murders and do virtually nothing about reducing these acts in the future. It is time we make significant changes in the gun laws. We need to greatly restrict and buy back the assault weapons in America. We need a computerized national registry.

If we could just reduce the school and other mass shootings in this country in half, wouldn’t it be worth it?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.