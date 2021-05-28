Letter: Everyone wins with Senate Bill 1080

The Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a huge win for Oklahoma’s K-12 students this session.

Senate Bill 1080 raises the amount of tax credits available for generous Oklahomans who donate to scholarship granting organizations or certain public school foundations.

The Equal Opportunity Scholarship Act, which SB 1080 updated, doesn’t divert tax money to private schools.

Instead, it provides a consumer-driven way for people to give their own money to support students who don’t thrive in a public school setting.

This is exceptionally good news for families who live in an area with underperforming schools and those who want a school that aligns with their deeply held convictions.

Students who are trying to escape bad circumstances win. Kids with special needs get access to highly skilled care. Public school students will benefit from more STEM opportunities.

Even the state budget wins, because taxpayers get a nearly 400% return on investment for every dollar donated.

Much of the discussion over SB 1080 focused on private schools and overlooked the fact that it also expands tax credits for people who support public schools. The bill incentivizes donations to all schools.