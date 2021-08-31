Letter: Everyone bears responsibility for the end of the war

A combat veteran can never explain what war is like.

The public without combat experience can never understand either.

We can see movies made to enact battles; "Saving Private Ryan" and "Blackhawk Down" are good representations of what the real terror of battle is like. But, they are fiction based on facts.

The current situation in Afghanistan is all over the media. But for the armchair warriors in the U.S., it is to calm down and except the fact that we are all in this together.

Everyone bears a responsibility for the end of war. We started the war, and we are now at the end.

It started with a terrorist act, and it is ending with terrorists' acts. Welcome to the real world.

“Your politics don’t matter after the bullet flies past you.”

I am saddened and have empathy for all. That is what’s called boots on the ground.

When you fight a war, everyone loses. The historian will not morn.

The only way to see the future is put the meaning of this into our lives and transmit truthful knowledge to the children.

Then the reality of war can be understood.