Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Editorial writer Bob Doucette’s “The fate of public schools on the ballot this November” (Sept. 11) appeared on the same day that the New York Times published (on its front page) “Failing Schools, Public funds,” subtitled “Hasidic Students in New York State Are Deprived of Basic Skills.”

New York’s Hasidic Jews were able to take over their local public schools, and thereby “Hasidimize” whatever was taught in their public schools — including to the public school students who aren’t Hasidic.

In Oklahoma, the GOP is scheming to do what the Hasidic Jews in New York were able to do — only in Oklahoma, with a GOP White Christian Nationalist curriculum, rather than a Hasidic one.

New York is now considering requiring all Hasidic public school students pass the same standardized test that is given to all public school students (which Hasidic students now fail), which gives hope to all youngsters in Oklahoma — who deserve to become educated in one way or another.

Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago.

Homeschooled, parochial schooled and private schooled kids would also be required to pass such a test. Give this suggestion to your candidates for the Legislature — then vote accordingly.

