 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

Editorial writer Bob Doucette’s “The fate of public schools on the ballot this November” (Sept. 11) appeared on the same day that the New York Times published (on its front page) “Failing Schools, Public funds,” subtitled “Hasidic Students in New York State Are Deprived of Basic Skills.”

New York’s Hasidic Jews were able to take over their local public schools, and thereby “Hasidimize” whatever was taught in their public schools — including to the public school students who aren’t Hasidic.

In Oklahoma, the GOP is scheming to do what the Hasidic Jews in New York were able to do — only in Oklahoma, with a GOP White Christian Nationalist curriculum, rather than a Hasidic one.

People are also reading…

New York is now considering requiring all Hasidic public school students pass the same standardized test that is given to all public school students (which Hasidic students now fail), which gives hope to all youngsters in Oklahoma — who deserve to become educated in one way or another.

Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago.

Homeschooled, parochial schooled and private schooled kids would also be required to pass such a test. Give this suggestion to your candidates for the Legislature — then vote accordingly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert