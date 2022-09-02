 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Even Trump's appointed judges know he lost the 2020 election

Here's a summary of the judges who were involved in over 60 lawsuits filed by Donald Trump and his attorneys in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election…

There were over 60 lawsuits. There were 86 judges involved. Thirty-eight of the judges involved were Republican appointees. Eight of the judges were Trump appointees. All of these judges ruled against Trump and his specious claims of a stolen election. None of Trump's three appointees to the Supreme Court spoke out on his behalf.

A recent letter to the editor to The Tulsa World praised Trump for appointing judges to the bench who support the Constitution of the United States. It turns out that statement was accurate. I find it inconsistent how Trump supporters praise Trump's judicial appointees while simultaneously failing to accept their rulings. You can't have it both ways.

We should all be grateful for the Trump-appointed judges for following the Constitution and adhering to the rule of law. Our nation's survival depends upon the rule of law and accepting that all the judges who ruled against Trump did so because of a lack of evidence.

Repeating a lie doesn't add up to proof. And while we're at it, have you heard any Republican claims of voter fraud during a primary season dominated by Republicans in Oklahoma? No? Me either.

