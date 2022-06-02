Letter: EV charging stations at the PAC are crowding out handicapped parking

What has possessed the Performing Arts Center to convert disabled parking spots near the elevators into electric vehicle charging stations, and locate disabled parking further away?
The EV stations have been there some time now but I just realized the absurdity of it. I recognize that EV slots need to be contiguous and that they have to be conveniently located to encourage EV use over ordinary patrons’ gas guzzlers, but the existing layout defies logic.
It is disabled people that need the shortest distance to any facility, not EV drivers.
