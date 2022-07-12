Letter: Ethics Commission reform needs to go deeper than its rules

The recent Tulsa World editorial advocating a stronger Ethics Commission only scratches the surface (“Boost Ethics rules,” July 2).

Its current condition began when the politically appointed members executed a well-laid plan to oust long-time Executive Director Marilyn Hughes and replace her with the lawyer who represented the Senate in appearances before the commission.

Without notifying the commission until it was a fait accompli, he promptly created the position of deputy executive director and hired a legislative employee to fill it. Not coincidentally, the Legislature funded a raise for both. The die was cast.

After that, efforts to create rules that revealed all sources of money received by legislators failed, with the political appointees always voting in opposition. This included an innovative mechanism to side-step the strictures created by the Citizens United case mentioned in the editorial.

Adequate funding is a start, but only that. Given the legislative and political roots of the current commissioners and staff, a more fundamental, maybe constitutional, reform is necessary. With the cult of personality controlling the executive branch and the history of the legislative super-majority, the reforms suggested by the editorial are but a cry in the wilderness.

The fourth estate is our only hope. If Oklahoma newspapers pool their resources, they can create a groundswell of enlightenment that might carry the day. The World shed light on the Department of Public Safety. It can do the same for the Ethics Commission.

