Letter: Eskimo Joe's needs to change its name, image

Whether we care to admit it or not, the Eskimo Joe's brand is offensive and demeaning to indigenous Alaskans.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are inextricably linked to this racist brand.

It is just as or more offensive and harmful to Native American youth as the Washington Redskins, Stanford University's image of an indigenous person as a mascot and Aunt Jemima’s syrup is to African Americans.

Even the term "Eskimo" is racist as Russian traders coined it to mean eaters of raw meat.

As a parent and grandparent of indigenous Alaskans, I can attest that Eskimo Joe's is demeaning and long overdue for a change. Perhaps, Cowboy Joe would suffice.

Please join me in contacting owner Stan Clark to change its racist name.

Editor's Note: The Washington football team, Stanford University and the Quaker Oats Company have announced the images of indigenous and Black portrayals on its products and brands will be eliminated.

