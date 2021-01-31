Letter: Equating mask mandates to the Holocaust insensitive and painful

A recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting featured a speaker who equated the issue of mandating masks during the pandemic to the victimization of the Holocaust, showing images of Jewish children wearing yellow stars and the stacked emaciated human bodies in concentration camps.

This is a perfect example of why Holocaust education is so important, and not only in schools.

I don’t feel the individual who delivered this point of view intended to harm, only to alarm.

However, the choice of Holocaust atrocities to illustrate the point marginalized the Holocaust.

It showed a gross lack of sensitivity to the subject and total lack of understanding of the ongoing painful anguish and despair of Holocaust survivors and their families.

We must all acquire a sensitivity toward the catastrophes of our fellow man.

This is why I feel this incident must be publicly addressed in such a way as to convey the deep pain that Holocaust imagery can bring, not only to all sensitive to the Holocaust but especially for the fragile Holocaust survivors.