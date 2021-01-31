Letter: Equating mask mandates to the Holocaust insensitive and painful

A recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting featured a speaker who equated the issue of mandating masks during the pandemic to the victimization of the Holocaust, showing images of Jewish children wearing yellow stars and the stacked emaciated human bodies in concentration camps.
This is a perfect example of why Holocaust education is so important, and not only in schools.
I don’t feel the individual who delivered this point of view intended to harm, only to alarm.
However, the choice of Holocaust atrocities to illustrate the point marginalized the Holocaust.
It showed a gross lack of sensitivity to the subject and total lack of understanding of the ongoing painful anguish and despair of Holocaust survivors and their families.
We must all acquire a sensitivity toward the catastrophes of our fellow man.
This is why I feel this incident must be publicly addressed in such a way as to convey the deep pain that Holocaust imagery can bring, not only to all sensitive to the Holocaust but especially for the fragile Holocaust survivors.
Unfortunately, the presenter equated a mask mandate to protect public health for everyone in our community with the brutal and targeted murder of 6 million Jews and others.
This presentation was a case in point of the 2016 Oxford English dictionary's word of the year: post-truth.
Post-truth is an adjective defined as "relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief."
Truth is also the victim.
Truth is not an option; it is an essential.
Editor’s Note: Charlotte Schuman serves on the national Council of the American Jewish Committee and on the advisory board of The Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies at the University of Texas in Dallas.
