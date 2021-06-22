 Skip to main content
Letter: Epic doesn't know meaning of some words
Letter: Epic doesn't know meaning of some words

Before the governing board of Epic Charter schools attempts to educate our children, they would benefit from a primer on the English language.

Please define “nepotism,” “cronyism” and "favoritism.” ("Epic's overhauled governing board inks $2.5 million licensing agreement with longtime board chair's brother," June 20).

These people apparently have no shame.

How do you pronounce “hutzpah?”

Pamela Pope, Tulsa

