Letter: Epic doesn't know meaning of some words

Before the governing board of Epic Charter schools attempts to educate our children, they would benefit from a primer on the English language.
Please define “nepotism,” “cronyism” and "favoritism.” ("Epic's overhauled governing board inks $2.5 million licensing agreement with longtime board chair's brother," June 20).
These people apparently have no shame.
How do you pronounce “hutzpah?”
Pamela Pope, Tulsa
