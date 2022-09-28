 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Enough with the GOP's micro-meddling of our lives

The ruling conservatives, who say they want less government interference, seem to want to interfere at a micro level.

For example, the Oklahoma governor was sued and lost, thank goodness, for attempting to control school district mask policies. Seriously? Does this man have nothing better to do than meddle in individual school systems?

Of course, he has been attempting to undermine Tulsa Public Schools for years. He also wants to meddle in our local health department.

This man seems to be much like his idol President Donald Trump, who goes after any person or any institution that disagrees with him. It’s time to tell him to go back to the business world and lord over his employees instead of the people of Oklahoma.

