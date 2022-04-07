Letter: Enough with the discrimination. Love your neighbor instead.

I commend Guerin Emig for his brave stand against what in Oklahoma is a highly popular Save Women's Sports Act ("Trans athletes deserve equity," April 1).

Gov. Kevin Stitt proudly signed the bill in front of a large group of young women who are being taught that discrimination against people who are different from them is a good thing. President Joe Biden denounced such bills as "hateful."

Some 40 years ago I led a fight against the Tulsa Police Department for failing to promote Black police officers because, in the words of the city's chief witness, "they are not like us." Federal Judge Thomas Brett ruled in our favor, resulting in a revamping of the police force selection process.

Discrimination now again rears its ugly head. It is largely led by Bible thumpers who purport to know God's plan. Those preachers need to go before their congregations this Sunday and recite Matthew 22:36-4.

Jesus was asked "What is the greatest commandment?" He replied, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart. And the second is like it, 'love your neighbor as yourself.'"

Not love your neighbor unless they are black, brown, gay or transgendered. Love your neighbor. Period.

